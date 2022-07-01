Memphis Underground take the stage at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Fridays by the Fountain” are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza.

Memphis Underground took the stage this week, while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Theatre is hosting weekly events for it’s 22nd year.

It’s a great way for those working downtown to wrap up their work week, and for anyone who’s interested in hearing local artists for free.

“Today the band that is out here, actually brought some, I believe a balloon artist with them, and someone’s walking around with sidewalk chalk,” said Jane Moore, the Director of Booking and Event Services, at the Morris Performing Arts Center. “We are very excited that they brought some extra fun for the kids to be able to come out and participate.”

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer, between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

