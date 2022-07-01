Advertisement

Memphis Underground take the stage at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’

Memphis Underground take the stage at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’.
Memphis Underground take the stage at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Fridays by the Fountain” are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza.

Memphis Underground took the stage this week, while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Theatre is hosting weekly events for it’s 22nd year.

It’s a great way for those working downtown to wrap up their work week, and for anyone who’s interested in hearing local artists for free.

“Today the band that is out here, actually brought some, I believe a balloon artist with them, and someone’s walking around with sidewalk chalk,” said Jane Moore, the Director of Booking and Event Services, at the Morris Performing Arts Center. “We are very excited that they brought some extra fun for the kids to be able to come out and participate.”

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer, between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
INDIANA: Handful of new laws go into effect July 1st
This all happened on Monday afternoon. The only video of this incident was posted to a brand...
Proud Boys disrupt Pride event at library in South Bend
8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart
Victim identified in deadly crash involving garbage truck in St. Joseph County
Fireworks shows in Michiana

Latest News

Tyler is looking for a forever family on this week's edition of Wednesday's Child.
Wednesday’s Child: Tyler likes animals
Grace is looking for a forever home.
Wednesday’s Child: What Grace teaches others
Grant Me Hope introduces us to Logan, a bright young boy looking to be adopted.
Wednesday’s Child: Logan’s search
Just ten days after it opened, Sabroso, a newly opened Mexican restaurant in Benton Township,...
New family-owned Mexican restaurant has Benton Township buzzing for birria