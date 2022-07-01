Medical Moment: A lens prescription to help you read better

(WNDU) - When you have vision problems, you get a prescription to help you see better.

Now, there may be a prescription for you to read better. Scientists are using advanced technology to boost your reading skills.

“How well you read is your ability to perform in the world,” said Ben D. Sawyer, PhD, the Director of Virtual Readability Lab at the University of Central Florida.

How you see the words on the screen can make a difference.

“I was walking through my career reading in a format that slows me down by, personally, about 15, 20 percent,” Dr. Sawyer continued.

Researchers are using vision science to find your best reading format.

“What our research is showing is that when it comes to digital reading, there are formats in which people can read more proficiently,” said Stephanie Day, PhD, a research scientist at the University of Central Florida.

Using a test that is similar to an eye vision exam, researchers had participants read passages in different fonts, font sizes, and line spacing. Then the participants answered reading comprehension questions.

“By looking at speed and comprehension, we’re able to identify which format actually helped them the most,” Dr. Sawyer explained.

Early results show creating an individual text format can speed up some adults’ reading by more than 25 percent and could cut reading times in half. Right now, the researchers are using this test on a trial with elementary school students.

“We’re hoping that we can see even greater boosts for kids who are struggling readers or who have things like dyslexia,” Dr. Day said.

