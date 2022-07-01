Man wanted in connection to Portage gas station shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is wanted in connection to a Portage gas station shooting in April.

Charging documents show Malik Clark is wanted in connection to a shooting that started as an attempted robbery back in April.

It happened at the Phillips 66 in the 3300 block of N. Portage in South Bend.

If you have any information that can lead to his capture, contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.