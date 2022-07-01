Local fireworks laws to remember ahead of Independence Day

(WNDU) - If you are planning to light off fireworks, keep in mind the dates and times they can be used are limited.

In the South Bend city limits, they can only be fired off between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. through July 9.

On the July 4, you can light fireworks between 10 a.m. and midnight.

The same rules apply in Mishawaka, Goshen, and Michigan City.

