First Alert Forecast: Warm and Sunny 4th of July Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Increasing clouds through the morning as a cold front moves closer to Michiana. Temperatures will warm through the 70s and into the lower to middle 80s by the lunch hour. Around then the cold front will begin to move in from the west. Scattered showers and storms will develop along the front as it moves east. Not a ton of rain but just enough to give the sprinklers a short break. Scattered showers linger through the evening commute with everything drying out through the early evening. High of 85 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds clear out after the showers end. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s by the morning with some high clouds sticking around. Low of 64 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. A breeze from the north and west will allow temperatures to remain warm but not too hot. Highs are likely in the middle 80s with a temperature in the upper 70s along the lakeshore. High of 84 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine as things begin to heat up heading into the second half of the holiday weekend! Highs will increase to nearly 90 degrees with a touch more humidity. Staying hot during the day and warm for evening fireworks across Michiana. High of 90 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The fourth of July will remain hot and humid as well. Highs will again reach near 90 degrees with some humidity. It will be a hot one under full sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for late evening fireworks. A great day overall! Then as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week the chances return for more rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before a dry end to next week. Above average temperatures will also remain likely. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, June 30th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 93

Thursday’s Low: 67

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.