Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, there’s a new place to get a sweet treat in Mishawaka!

Crumbl Cookies held their grand opening on Friday. It’s the first location for the cookie company in St. Joseph County.

It will be part of the newly completed retail shops on Main Street in Mishawaka. It will provide more than 70 new jobs to the area.

“The best cookies in the world,” said Cameron Carson, the store owner and operator. “Crumbl Cookies are amazing. We change out flavors every week which I think is really exciting. You’ll always be getting something new when it comes to Crumbl. Best flavors we try to be popular with everything that we do and just have a great time.”

Their grand opening menu features six of their over 200 rotating flavors.

Customers can order in-person or on the Crumbl app.

They close this evening at 10 p.m.

