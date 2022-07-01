COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Hoosier children

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for children by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.

Appointments are available for those seeking the Moderna vaccine for children ages six months through five years and the Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months through four years on the state’s scheduling platform. IDOH has updated its map at www.ourshot.in.gov to show sites that are offering vaccines for these age groups.

Appointments are recommended due to vaccine and provider availability. Individuals also can call 211 for assistance or contact their child’s healthcare provider to determine if they are offering the vaccines.

Here in Michiana, the St. Joseph County Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, located in the County-City Building on the 9th floor (227 W. Jefferson Blvd, South Bend), is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 8:30-11:00 a.m.

Appointments are highly encouraged in an effort to decrease wait time. Parents who schedule their child’s appointment via www.ourshot.in.gov are also encouraged to pre-register prior to coming to the appointment, as that too will lessen wait time.

