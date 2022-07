County fairs in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s fair season here in Michiana!

Here’s the list of county fairs in our area for Summer 2022 that are taking place or coming up soon:

Indiana

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair: July 1-9

LaPorte County Fair: July 9-16

Fulton County Fair: July 10-16

Kosciusko County Fair: July 10-26

Marshall County Fair: July 16-23

Elkhart County Fair: July 22-30

Indiana State Fair: July 29-Aug. 21

Michigan

Cass County Fair: July 30-Aug. 6

Berrien County Youth Fair: Aug. 15-20

