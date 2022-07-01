Constitutional carry law among may new laws going into effect today in Indiana

Ind. (WNDU) - More than 170 new laws passed in Indiana this year, and most went into effect July 1st.

These laws included, a new tax on vape products, a bill banning transgender athletes from girls school sports, new limits on The Bail Project, the easing of nursing license qualifications to combat the nursing shortage, and many, many others.

One piece of legislation police in Indiana found concerning was the new Constitutional Carry Law.

“What’s happened today, as of July 1st, Indiana has removed the requirement to have a permit to carry a handgun,” said Sergeant Ted Bohner, with the Indiana State Police.

Prior to the law being passed, police pushed back against it. However, now that is has passed they just hope people will get educated on what exactly the new law means.

“Now what this doesn’t do, it doesn’t create a situation where every body is able to carry a handgun,” Sergeant Bohner said.

According to police, the list of those who do not qualify for permit less carry is pretty much the same as the list of those who weren’t allowed to carry with a permit either.

“It excludes a serious violent felon, if you’re a convicted felon, or under felony indictment through the prosecutors office, a fugitive from law, so if you have a warrant, you can not carry. If you are here illegally you can not carry,” said Sergeant Bohner.

Also excluded is anyone deemed dangerous, or mentally ill, the subject of a restraining order, someone convicted of domestic violence, or a person that had been dishonorably discharged from the military.

“One thing to keep in mind as well, even if in Indiana you are not required to have a permit to carry, and you legally can carry, that does not exist across state lines,” Sergeant Bohner added.

Which is the reason police have still encouraged people to get permits.

“And we also want to encourage safe firearm handling as well. To go through some safe handling courses and be familiar with your firearm so that you can be a responsible firearm carrier,” Bohner said.

