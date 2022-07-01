Celebrate Goshen Car Show postponed

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The car show planned as part of the First Fridays Celebrate Goshen event has been postponed due to rain.

The new date for the car show is Sept. 2. While refunds will not be issued for this evening’s event, registrations will be honored for the rescheduled event.

Depending on the weather, July First Fridays will continue with food trucks and music starting at 6:30 p.m.

