Blake Wesley & Jaden Ivey recognized by city of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday June 30th, South Bend mayor James Mueller officially recognized Blake Wesley and Jaden Ivey for their inspiration and influence to the community. Mueller declares June 30th, 2022 “Jaden Ivey & Blake Wesley Day.”

Wesley & Ivey, both South Bend natives, made history earlier this month, becoming the first-ever players from South Bend to be selected in the NBA Draft’s first round.

A social media post from the city announcing the honor praised both young men for their ‘exceptional leadership both on and off the basketball court.’

Ivey attended Mishawaka Marian High School as well as La Lumiere in La Porte. He played two seasons at Purdue University before leaving for the NBA and being selected 5th overall by the Detroit Pistons.

Wesley is a graduate of South Bend Riley High School. He spent one year at the University of Notre Dame before leaving for the NBA and being selected 25th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller names June 30th 2022 Blake Wesley & Jaden Ivey Day (City of South Bend)

