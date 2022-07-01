Advertisement

16 News Now visits the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The summer begins for so many Michiana families at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, so 16 News Now made a visit to the fair on its opening day!

The fair is one of the most memorable weeks of the summer, so we got a first-hand look at some of the fun things you can take part in.

Our very own Jack Springgate rode the Super Slide before the rain came!

He also rode the merry-go-round!

Matt Gotsch was also at the fair to talk more about the ride and the safety precautions that have been taken. There are about 35 rides at the fair this year, and there’s a wide variety for kids and adults of all ages.

There are also plenty of games and prizes at the fair!

And don’t forget about the food! You can’t talk about the fair without talking about all the food vendors...

There’s plenty of other festivities taking place, such as a rode that’s happening on Saturday.

You can also see some other animals at the fair.

While some barns might have a friendly rival with the others, this year’s “Battle of the Barns” is all about camaraderie.

Jack also talked to some fairground royalty!

The fair will run through July 9. The fairgrounds will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and rides will be open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission into the fairgrounds is $5.

Ticket Days will be July 4 and July 6, with discounted entry at $1.50 per ticket and rides costing one ticket on those days.

Wristband days are July 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, and 9. Wristbands will cost $30.

For more information on events taking place at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair this year, click here.

