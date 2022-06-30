Advertisement

Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend.

It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made.

Reports will now be submitted to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review and to determine any appropriate charges.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This all happened on Monday afternoon. The only video of this incident was posted to a brand...
Proud Boys disrupt Pride event at library in South Bend
8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Mishawaka
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. in Mishawaka.
Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

Latest News

ND announces return of green jerseys.
ND announces return of green jerseys
Practice day at Redbud.
Practice day at Redbud
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Elkhart Police issue warning about phone scam
Local organization donates 5,000 diapers to Berrien County Health Department.
Local organization donates 5,000 diapers to Berrien County Health Dep.
Karen White
South Bend Common Council recruiting students for ‘Youth Advisory Council’