Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend.

It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made.

Reports will now be submitted to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review and to determine any appropriate charges.

