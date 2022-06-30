Advertisement

Transgender athlete ban goes into effect July 1st

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, transgender girls in Indiana will not be allowed to compete on girls’ school sports teams.

More than a dozen other states have adopted similar laws.

Back in May, Indiana lawmakers voted 32-15 to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto.

The governor said the bill did not provide “fairness in K-12 sports.”

“I knew it would pass. I was surprised that the governor vetoed it,” said Founder of TREES, Inc., Meghan Buell.

The law, which goes into effect on July 1, is not supported by some.

“My opinion is it’s unnecessary. There are very few incidents of trans athletes even competing at a high school level and even less in the State of Indiana...So no one in the State of Indiana, who identifies as transgender, is dominating any women’s sports. This was created on a national level and Indiana is following suit,” said Buell.

Others, however, argue that the state should protect the integrity of female sports.

In a statement, State Representative Jake Teshka said he is “proud of the legislature’s efforts” adding “...In 1972, Congress recognized that although biological males and biological females have innate differences, they each deserve the chance to fairly compete in school sports. This year, I voted to continue those protections, for my young daughter and the hundreds of thousands of Hoosier girls like her.”

This is one of a handful of new laws going into effect across Indiana.

