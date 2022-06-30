Advertisement

Tips on grilling the perfect steak this summer

Tips on seasoning your grill meat
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Grilling is a summertime staple, but it can be a tricky skill to tackle.

We got some easy tips on 16 Morning News Now.

Chef Drew Sachau, the corporate chef for Market Fresh Gourmet, said it all starts with seasoning.

If you’re salting your steaks, always use coarse, kosher salt, and consistently use the same brand.

He also recommends seasoning from above, so that it evenly covers the meat.

And if you’re looking for those perfect grill marks…

“Really, it’s just a matter of making sure that you place whatever it is on the grill at a 45-degree angle to the grill grates themselves,” Sachau said. “And then you want to rotate it 90 degrees every time.”

And once you’re done grilling, be sure to let the meat rest on a roasting rack before cutting it.

Summer grilling tips

