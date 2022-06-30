St. Joseph County Health Dept. shares ‘health equity report’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Health Department released its first “health equity report” on Thursday.

Some of their findings line up with conventional wisdom from recent years, showing that members of minority groups are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, heart disease, and lead poisoning.

The department has been gathering data since 2017—all to understand how everyday life affects your health. The department says it plans to continue these reports and hold updates every five years.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.