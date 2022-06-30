South Bend Common Council recruiting students for ‘Youth Advisory Council’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is recruiting students for their Youth Advisory Council.

The council is looking for four incoming high schoolers to fill the spots of students who recently graduated.

At-large Councilwoman Karen White says students get to identify some of the topics they want to work on.

“At the first meeting, we have a questionnaire where we ask the students what are some of those issues that impact you directly?” White says. “And it was so amazing some of the topics they had identified. But one of the top topics they wanted to have discussions about was violence. You know, in school, but also within their neighborhoods. And so, we will end this term with having a summit with the youth.”

Students on the Youth Advisory Council meet twice a month to get more engaged in the community and to hear from speakers on the topics they want to take on.

The effort not only gives students the chance to share their input with the city, but they also get to learn about the civic process.

