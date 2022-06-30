SJC Public Library encouraging summer reading

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The St. Joseph County Public Libraries are opening up an ocean of possibilities for readers this summer.

They’re encouraging folks to pick up a good book with their summer reading program. This year’s theme has everything to do with the ocean and sea creatures.

The program goes through the month of July, and folks can get started just by asking a librarian at any of the St. Joseph County Public Library branches.

The more minutes you read as a kid, or the more books you read as a teen or adult, the more prizes you can win along the way.

However, the library says reading comes with rewards of its own.

“Studies have shown that kids that are involved in summer programs that encourage reading do better in school, are more prepared, and increases their reading comprehension. So really that affects them throughout their whole life,” said SJC Public Library communications manager Marissa Gebhard.

Not only can you come to the library to get signed up for their summer reading program, but the librarians can also help you find reads you’ll enjoy.

