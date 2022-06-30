Notre Dame wearing green for Sept. 17 game against Cal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Athletics announced on Thursday afternoon that the Irish football team will be wearing green for its Sept. 17 game against Cal at Notre Dame Stadium.

In collaboration with this announcement, there have been a limited number of tickets released in advance of the single game on sale.

The offer ends on Wednesday, July 6.

