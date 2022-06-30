Advertisement

Notre Dame wearing green for Sept. 17 game against Cal

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Athletics announced on Thursday afternoon that the Irish football team will be wearing green for its Sept. 17 game against Cal at Notre Dame Stadium.

In collaboration with this announcement, there have been a limited number of tickets released in advance of the single game on sale.

To buy tickets, click here. The offer ends on Wednesday, July 6.

