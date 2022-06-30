Mural unveiled in honor of Rio Allred in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered in Elkhart for the unveiling of a mural to honor Rio Allred. Allred would have turned 13-years-old on Thursday.

Rio took her own life back in March after being bullied at school.

To those that knew her, Rio was all about spreading kindness and love, and that’s the message the mural is meant to convey.

Mural unveiled in honor of Rio Allred. (WNDU)

“It’s so magical and it’s so perfect. She gathered so much of Rio... it’s incredible and it’s saying everything that we are trying to say and trying to do,” said Nicole Ball, Rio’s mom.

The mural, called “Rio’s Garden,” has angel wings with Rio’s heart and logo above. And if you look closely, you’ll see rays of light coming from her heart. Next to the heart is a boy full of life - spreading kindness to a girl who seems to be struggling.

“Of course, the anime character of Rio at the top totally captures her personality and that was drawn by a 12-year-old girl who is also having issues with being bullied and really found new life and comfort through the friends that she met through Rio’s Rainbow,” said Jeff Bliler, Rio’s grandfather.

There are important notes interlaced all throughout the mural such as, “No place for hate”, “Let love grow”, and, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”.

“I want them to feel inspired by kindness,” said local artist Annie Logan. “I want them to see that we are the people that instrument that. With the two people I have in the center, giving kindness away or spreading that and just the colorful palette I put into that, I wanted to inspire happiness and joy.”

The painting took Annie three weeks to complete, thankfully she had help from family and friends.

The mural is located on S. 4th St. in Elkhart.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.