Advertisement

Mural unveiled in honor of Rio Allred in Elkhart

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered in Elkhart for the unveiling of a mural to honor Rio Allred. Allred would have turned 13-years-old on Thursday.

Rio took her own life back in March after being bullied at school.

To those that knew her, Rio was all about spreading kindness and love, and that’s the message the mural is meant to convey.

Mural unveiled in honor of Rio Allred.
Mural unveiled in honor of Rio Allred.(WNDU)

“It’s so magical and it’s so perfect. She gathered so much of Rio... it’s incredible and it’s saying everything that we are trying to say and trying to do,” said Nicole Ball, Rio’s mom.

The mural, called “Rio’s Garden,” has angel wings with Rio’s heart and logo above. And if you look closely, you’ll see rays of light coming from her heart. Next to the heart is a boy full of life - spreading kindness to a girl who seems to be struggling.

“Of course, the anime character of Rio at the top totally captures her personality and that was drawn by a 12-year-old girl who is also having issues with being bullied and really found new life and comfort through the friends that she met through Rio’s Rainbow,” said Jeff Bliler, Rio’s grandfather.

There are important notes interlaced all throughout the mural such as, “No place for hate”, “Let love grow”, and, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”.

“I want them to feel inspired by kindness,” said local artist Annie Logan. “I want them to see that we are the people that instrument that. With the two people I have in the center, giving kindness away or spreading that and just the colorful palette I put into that, I wanted to inspire happiness and joy.”

The painting took Annie three weeks to complete, thankfully she had help from family and friends.

The mural is located on S. 4th St. in Elkhart.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This all happened on Monday afternoon. The only video of this incident was posted to a brand...
Proud Boys disrupt Pride event at library in South Bend
8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Mishawaka
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. in Mishawaka.
Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

Latest News

Mark Maurer look on at the Burke Golf Course with the Golden Dome gleaming in the background.
Family, Faith, Fairways; Burke Golf Course starter battles Multiple Sclerosis
5,000 diapers donated to Berrien County Health Department.
5,000 diapers donated to Berrien County Health Department
Whether you are hitting the road, heading on a train, or hitting the airport, officials say...
Holiday travel ramps up ahead of the Fourth of July weekend
The department has been gathering data since 2017—all to understand how everyday life affects...
St. Joseph County Health Dept. shares ‘health equity report’