Medical Moment: A new immunotherapy drug for endometrial cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The lining of the uterus is called the endometrium.

Cancer of the endometrium is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs.

Cancer of the endometrium is different than cancer of the connective tissue or muscle of the uterus, which is called uterine sarcoma. About 80 percent of all endometrial cancers are adenocarcinomas. This means the cancer occurs in the cells that develop the glands in the endometrium. Endometrial cancer is highly curable when found early.

The following factors may increase a woman’s risk of developing endometrial cancer: obesity, diet high in animal fat, family history of endometrial, ovarian and/or colon cancers, starting monthly periods before age 12, or late menopause.

The risk for endometrial cancer increases as women get older, and it is most common in white women.

Consult a doctor if you experience any/all of the following symptoms: bleeding or discharge not related to your periods, postmenopausal bleeding, difficult or painful urination, pain during intercourse, pain and/or mass in the pelvic area.

To diagnose this cancer doctors will perform tests including: examining the pelvis.

During a pelvic exam, your doctor carefully inspects the outer portion of your genitals, and then inserts two fingers of one hand into your vagina and simultaneously presses the other hand on your abdomen to feel your uterus and ovaries. He or she also inserts a device called a speculum into your vagina. The speculum opens your vagina so that your doctor can view your vagina and cervix for abnormalities.

Another test is using sound waves to create a picture of your uterus. In this procedure, a wand like device is inserted into your vagina. The transducer uses sound waves to create a video image of your uterus. This test helps your doctor look for abnormalities in your uterine lining. Doctor can also remove a sample of tissue for testing. To get a sample of cells from inside your uterus, you’ll likely undergo an endometrial biopsy.

Keytruda therapy works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells.

“The cancer’s very smart. The immune cells get there, but the immune cells can’t do their job. And so, what this drug does, this agent does, is it removes those blockers,” said David O’Malley, MD, a gynecologic oncologist at Ohio State University.

Keytruda is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,500 trials studying Keytruda across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The Keytruda clinical program seeks to understand the role of Keytruda across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient’s likelihood of benefitting from treatment with Keytruda, including exploring several different biomarkers.

Researchers say in this study, 48 percent of patients with advanced endometrial cancer had a partial, or even complete response.

“I didn’t think I would see that in my lifetime – cured of recurrent cancer based on these therapies,” Dr. O’Malley said.

Keytruda is already FDA-approved for treating several other cancers including: melanoma, lung, head, neck, cervical, and stomach cancer.

