INDIANA: Handful of new laws go into effect July 1st
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - A handful of new laws go into effect for Hoosiers on July 1st, including:
- Transgender girls athletics ban: Transgender girls will be prohibited from competing in high school sports
- Vaping product tax increases to 15%
- Permit-less carry: Indiana residents who are not prohibited from having a handgun (felons, minors, etc.) will not need a permit to carry one
- Abortion clinics will be required to ask patients if they are being coerced into the procedure, and if so, they must report it to law enforcement.
- House Bill 1079 adds language to expand the legal definition of rape.
