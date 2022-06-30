Advertisement

INDIANA: Handful of new laws go into effect July 1st

Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - A handful of new laws go into effect for Hoosiers on July 1st, including:

  • Transgender girls athletics ban: Transgender girls will be prohibited from competing in high school sports
  • Vaping product tax increases to 15%
  • Permit-less carry: Indiana residents who are not prohibited from having a handgun (felons, minors, etc.) will not need a permit to carry one
  • Abortion clinics will be required to ask patients if they are being coerced into the procedure, and if so, they must report it to law enforcement.
  • House Bill 1079 adds language to expand the legal definition of rape.

