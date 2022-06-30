Gov. Holcomb, officials postpone ‘special session’ after Roe v. Wade overturned

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Gov. Eric Holcomb, Speaker Todd Huston and Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced plans Wednesday to postpone the start of a special session to July 25.

After the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, the special session will now also address an abortion ban and legislative leaders are anticipating a multi-week special session versus one or two days.

Republican lawmakers said they worked with the governor to push the start date back almost three weeks.

The initial session was scheduled to address Holcomb’s plan to return up to $1 billion to Hoosiers after a higher-than-expected revenue performance this fiscal year. The plan was suggested as a way to help curb the financial strain Hoosiers are feeling from inflation.

In a June press release Holcomb said that, “Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success.”

