First Alert Forecast: Back into the 90s Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures warming up very quickly as we head through the day. A touch more humidity will make the afternoon high near the low 90s, feel more like the middle to upper 90s. Staying bright and dry. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds during the evening will give way to more clouds by the morning. Temperatures will start to cool, with the humidity, the temperatures will only get into the upper 60s by morning. Low of 69 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds through the morning. Mostly cloudy for much of the day with a few rays of sunshine from time to time. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s through the morning before rain chances increase around and after lunchtime. A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Michiana between noon and 7pm. As the cold front crosses, the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Not a ton of rain but enough to give some a break from the very dry pattern we have been in. By the late evening the rain showers move to the south and east of the area and we will see things dry out and clouds clear overnight.

SATURDAY: A few clouds during the morning and then full sunshine through the rest of the day. Highs will be a bit cooler than the previous few days, highs back into the lower 80s. Humidity remains low to begin the long weekend. Still, lots of activities across the area and more great weather to go along with it. High of 83 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The rest of the 4th of July weekend will remain hot and dry. Sunshine will fill the skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Our next chance of rain will come on Tuesday, after the 4th of July. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 80s with a few more chances for some showers through the end of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast heading into this very busy holiday weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 89

Wednesday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

