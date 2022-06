Fireworks shows in Michiana

(WNDU) - Here’s a list of fireworks shows that are planned to take place here in Michiana to celebrate Independence Day!

This list could change based on additional shows or postponements of shows due to the weather.

Indiana

Akron : Monday, July 4 – Pike Memorial Park, 10 p.m. EDT

Culver : Sunday, July 3 – North Shore on Lake Maxinkuckee, Dusk

Elkhart : Saturday, July 2 – Central Green, 8 p.m. EDT

Knox : Saturday, July 2 – Wythogan Park, 9:30 p.m. CDT

Lakeville : Monday, July 4 – Newton Park, 10 p.m. EDT

LaPorte : Monday, July 4 – Fox Park Amphitheater/Clear Lake, 9:15 p.m. CDT

Michigan City : Monday, July 4 – Washington Park, Dusk

Mishawaka : Saturday, July 2 – Central Park, 10:20 p.m. EDT

Nappanee : Monday, July 4 – Stauffer Park, 10:15 p.m. EDT

North Liberty : Monday, July 4 – North Liberty Elementary School, Dusk

North Webster : Saturday, July 2 – North Webster Town Park Dock/Webster Lake, 10 p.m. EDT

Plymouth : Sunday, July 3 – Swan Lake Resort, 10 p.m. EDT

South Bend : Friday, July 1 – First Fridays (Downtown South Bend), Dusk

South Bend : Monday, July 4 – Four Winds Field, after South Bend Cubs game

Syracuse : Saturday, July 2 – Lake Wawasee, Dusk

Syracuse : Monday, July 4 – Syracuse Lake, Dusk

Walkerton : Monday, July 4 – John Glenn High School, 10 p.m. EDT

Warsaw : Saturday, July 2 – Chapman Lake, Dusk

Winona Lake : – Saturday, July 2 – The Village at Winona, 10 p.m. EDT

Michigan

Baroda : Sunday, July 3 – Baroda American Legion Field, Dusk

Berrien Springs : Monday, July 4 – Berrien Springs Pickle Festival, Dusk

Cassopolis : Saturday, July 2 – Diamond Lake, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Decatur : Saturday, July 3 – Lake of the Woods, 10 p.m. EDT

Dowagiac : Friday, July 1 – Russom Park, Dusk

Edwardsburg : Sunday, July 3 – Painter, Juno, Christiana (PJC) Lakes, Dusk

New Buffalo : Saturday, July 2 – Lions Park, 10 p.m. EDT

Niles : Friday, July 1 – Apple Festival (1740 Lake Street), 9:30 p.m. EDT (Dusk)

St. Joseph : Sunday, July 3 – Shadowland Pavilion in Silver Beach County Park, Dusk

