Family, Faith, Fairways; Burke Golf Course starter battles Multiple Sclerosis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Maurer has been working at Burke Golf for six years now, but for the last 4, he has been battling Multiple Sclerosis with the help of Family, Faith, and Fairways.

Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is a disease that affects the central nervous system. When someone has MS, the immune system attacks their nerve and the covering of those nerves, and the ensuing inflammation alters electric messages sent from the brain.

“MS is caused by lesions in your brain or spine. So, the myelin sheath of the nerves is affected, so basically, your brain is saying to the muscles ‘move,’ but the nerves don’t have the sheath to conduct the electric impulse in the muscle.” said Mark Maurer, Operations Assistant at Burke Golf Course and MS Survivor.

In layman’s terms, processes like talking, walking, and writing can become challenging or even impossible, but everyone is affected differently.

“For me, it affects my walking and the left side, so I have a lesion back here on my spine and a couple up there on my head, but it affects the impulse of the nerve to the muscle, so it either doesn’t work or doesn’t work fast?”

Mark says having MS is like being in between a rock and a hard place. “It’s a catch-22. You don’t feel like walking, so you don’t walk, and your muscle gets weak, so then you can’t walk. Even more, the muscle gets weak, so it’s important to move around exercise, and diet; that’s the biggest things.”

But Mark finds a way to get through it partly by working at Burke Golf Course. He manages to perform his duties with professionalism and a positive attitude. Mark says the job helps him live with MS.

“It’s really two-fold, it’s great exercise for me, and gets me out of the house, and actually lets me interact with a lot of great people.”

When asked if the job is a positive all the way around, Maurer responded, “It is actually. And it took a while for me to get there, for that positive thing in my mind, but it’s there now, and I’m trying to run with it and go with it now.”

“It really is like Caddy Shack sometimes.”

He says his most prominent supporter is his wife, Lori. He also wanted to thank Notre Dame for giving him the opportunity at Burke Golf Course and a little help to show that people living with rare diseases can contribute to society.

“I wanted to raise awareness for people with MS, with a little help, can actually be productive, and society can see them not as a drag to society, and we can do things.”

Mark says that with medication, exercise, and diet, his MS has stabilized, but he understands that it will never go away.

“And of course, it’s like, I have MS, what am I going to do? But you know, you learn, you adapt, and I just learned that walking for me, it (MS) affects my walking, so I learned to adapt, and I have, and like I said, just a little help, you can do a lot of stuff.

According to RareDiseases.ORG, between 300,000 and 500,000 in the US and 2.5-2.8 million people worldwide are living with MS, but Maurer is hopeful that Notre Dame can continue their research on MS, and, one day, find a cure.

He used to be a part of an MS support group in South Bend, but due to Covid Shutdowns, the immune-deficient group could not continue to meet.

He’d like to see a South Bend branch of the National MS Society, and he hopes that Notre Dame can continue their research on MS and, one day, find a cure.

