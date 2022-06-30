Advertisement

Elkhart residents injured in Michigan motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By Carli Luca
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people from Elkhart are injured after a motorcycle crash in Cass County, Michigan.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle hit a deer just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Conrad Road south of Tiara Trail in the area where Jefferson, Milton and Ontwa Townships intersect.

A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were taken to South Bend Memorial. Police say neither person had on a helmet.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Mishawaka
This all happened on Monday afternoon. The only video of this incident was posted to a brand...
Proud Boys disrupt Pride event at library in South Bend
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. in Mishawaka.
Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Back into the 90s Thursday
Fireworks shows in Michiana
Transgender athlete ban goes into effect July 1st
Transgender athlete ban goes into effect July 1st
Indiana special session pushed back.
Holcomb, officials push back special session to late July