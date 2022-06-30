Elkhart residents injured in Michigan motorcycle crash
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people from Elkhart are injured after a motorcycle crash in Cass County, Michigan.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle hit a deer just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Conrad Road south of Tiara Trail in the area where Jefferson, Milton and Ontwa Townships intersect.
A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were taken to South Bend Memorial. Police say neither person had on a helmet.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. An investigation is underway.
