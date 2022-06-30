Elkhart Police issue warning about phone scam

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart are warning about a scam targeting locals.

Over the past week, scammers have been calling people, pretending to be with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers are calling victims regarding alleged “warrants,” and they’re telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or “resolved.”

Police say if you get a call like this, hang up. They will never ask for gift cards or money to have a warrant removed.

Press Release from the Elkhart Police Department:

Scammers can disguise their real number and make it appear on the caller ID as if they are calling from a local number or even the police department’s number (this is called “spoofing”). Don’t fall for it. This is a reminder that neither the Elkhart Police Department nor the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will contact you by phone telling you that you have a warrant and need to mail gift cards or wire money to have the warrant removed. If you receive a call like this, hang up.

