Advertisement

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.

Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.

The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through this month, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This all happened on Monday afternoon. The only video of this incident was posted to a brand...
Proud Boys disrupt Pride event at library in South Bend
8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Mishawaka
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. in Mishawaka.
Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

Latest News

ND announces return of green jerseys.
ND announces return of green jerseys
Practice day at Redbud.
Practice day at Redbud
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Elkhart Police issue warning about phone scam
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
Local organization donates 5,000 diapers to Berrien County Health Department.
Local organization donates 5,000 diapers to Berrien County Health Dep.