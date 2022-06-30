Advertisement

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

Daily expenses like food can quickly add up
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent Forbes Advisor survey showed that 54% of Americans said costs have impacted their summer travel plans this year.

With inflation at a historical high, experts like Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the worst thing you can do on a summer trip is underestimate the cost.

Joyce said you need to plan out in advance each day of your trip and estimate how much you might spend out of pocket.  

He said it’s important to think about your destinations and meals and come up with “a daily plan when you’re on vacation.”

Joyce said don’t forget to leave room for spontaneity but try to estimate what your family will spend. 

Finally, he advised using cash instead of credit cards. It can help manage spending and you won’t get the surprise of a large bill when you return home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This all happened on Monday afternoon. The only video of this incident was posted to a brand...
Proud Boys disrupt Pride event at library in South Bend
8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Mishawaka
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. in Mishawaka.
Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
They're looking for four incoming high schoolers to fill the spots of students who recently...
South Bend Common Council recruiting students for ‘Youth Advisory Council’
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Tweaked COVID boosters in US must target newer omicron types
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: Man builds eel pit in basement of his house