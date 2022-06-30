Benton Harbor Area Schools names interim superintendent

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Area Schools will soon have a new leader.

Dr. Kelvin Butts will start as the interim superintendent on Friday, transitioning from being the principal of Fair Plain Middle School.

This comes after Dr. Andrae Townsel accepted a superintendent position in Maryland.

Press Release from Benton Harbor Area Schools:

At the Board of Education’s meeting on June 29th, Board Members appointed Dr. Kelvin Butts as the Interim Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools (BHAS). Dr. Butts will transition from his position of Principal of Fair Plain Middle School to assume the role starting on July 1, 2022.

Board of Education President, Dashuna Robinson stated, “The Board of Education is confident in Dr. Kelvin Butts’ ability to serve as Interim Superintendent as we move forward with leading the district in achieving the mission, vision, and goals of Benton Harbor Area Schools. We ask that the community continue to fight with Tiger Nation as we revitalize Benton Harbor Area Schools as set forth in our strategic plan. Tiger Nation: 2nd to None!”

Dr. Butts’ appointment follows that of Dr. Andrae Townsel, who has been named as the superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools in Calvert County, Maryland. As the interim superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, Dr. Butts brings a wealth of educational and leadership experience to our school system.

Dr. Butts holds several degrees including a master’s degree in teaching and a doctoral degree in educational leadership. As a well-rounded leader, Dr. Butts has been recognized for his focus on increasing parental involvement, collaboration with educators, and a strong focus on utilizing data to make decisions that are best for students. In his tenure as the Principal of Fair Plain Middle School, he fostered a culture of leadership and responsibility that served as an example for excellence.

“I am humbled to be chosen for Interim Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools. I hope to be a servant leader and an agent of change for the students, teachers, staff and community. I strive to do my best while serving as Interim Superintendent to continue to create a conducive learning environment for our students, merit raises for our teachers, and improve our facilities as our students, faculty and staff deserve the very best to be globally competitive.”

