8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An 8-year-old is dead following a car-pedestrian accident in Elkhart County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. A 41-year-old Goshen man was driving south on C.R. 7, south of C.R. 26, when his car hit Noland Richard, who was walking across the street.

Richard was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

