5,000 diapers donated to Berrien County Health Department

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) — An organization dedicated to helping mothers and infants, delivered 5,000 diapers to the Berrien County Health Department in hopes of helping families in need.

Volunteers loaded dozens of diaper boxes at Temple B’nai Shalom, then caravanned to the county health department where they unloaded them. All the diapers have been collected from organizations like the YMCA, Peace Lutheran , Women’s Service League, St. Joseph High School Rotary Interact and Kiwanis clubs and individual people.

According to data from the Michigan Health and Human Services Department, nearly half of infants and toddlers in Michigan are living below or close to the federal poverty level. It’s an issue that the co-founder of United Through Motherhood says that they hope to reduce in the form of a sustainable diaper bank.

“We’re trying to create a sustainable diaper bank and to do that we need to buy a semi-truck load full of diapers which we can buy at cost from Huggies for 20 cents a piece as opposed to buying them at Meijer, the cheapest house brand for 50 or 60 cents a diaper,” said co-founder Ruth Kremer. “With a sustainable diaper bank, we can take care of the whole county for a year. That’s 315,000 diapers.”

Recipients of state and federal aid are prohibited from using funds for disposable diapers. This prevents mothers who want to work or attend school from accessing daycare services, which usually require at least one day’s worth of disposable diapers in advance.

The Berrien County Health Department says that they didn’t even load in the boxes yet were already getting calls from people looking to get help.

“We have kind of put them on hold because they weren’t quite here yet. So now that we have them here, we’ll get them processed and be able to distribute them as quickly as possible, hopefully today,” said Berrien County Deputy Health Officer Candi Gabrielse.

If you or someone you know is in need of diapers, you can head over to the Center for Better Health in Benton Harbor during regular business hours at 100 West Main St., Benton Harbor, Michigan.

You can also give them a call at (269) 408-2258. It’s completely free, and all you need to do is fill out a form that will help anticipate future need.

