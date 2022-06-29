Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Tyler likes animals

Tyler is looking for a forever family on this week's edition of Wednesday's Child.
Tyler is looking for a forever family on this week's edition of Wednesday's Child.(WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Adoption from foster care is hardly new, but the need is greater than ever. There are hundreds of kids who are waiting for permanent placements.

Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 13-year-old Tyler from Michigan.

Tyler is described as really sweet. He has a lot of interests.

“I like to draw. I like scary things. I like to ride bikes, and I like to watch Netflix. I like Pokémon, I like puzzles, I like playing Fortnite, and that’s all those things I like to do,” said Tyler.

Tyler needs to find a family to adopt him. He’s been waiting for the past five years. He hopes that his future family will like to travel and get a pet.

“I want to go to Florida. I like warm weather,” said Tyler. “I want a dog.”

Tyler has a fun-loving personality and a great sense of humor.

For more information about Tyler, click these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

MARE

Grant Me Hope

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified
Devin Dague
Missing 15-year-old found safe
Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Isaac Ntabaazi
Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper
Rhema Harris
Mishawaka shooting victim was U.S. Army veteran, in line to become police officer

Latest News

Grace is looking for a forever home.
Wednesday’s Child: What Grace teaches others
Grant Me Hope introduces us to Logan, a bright young boy looking to be adopted.
Wednesday’s Child: Logan’s search
Just ten days after it opened, Sabroso, a newly opened Mexican restaurant in Benton Township,...
New family-owned Mexican restaurant has Benton Township buzzing for birria
MeKenzie is sweet, gentle, and looking for a forever home on this edition of Wednesday's Child.
Wednesday’s Child: Catching up with MeKenzie