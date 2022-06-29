Wednesday’s Child: Tyler likes animals

(WNDU) - Adoption from foster care is hardly new, but the need is greater than ever. There are hundreds of kids who are waiting for permanent placements.

Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 13-year-old Tyler from Michigan.

Tyler is described as really sweet. He has a lot of interests.

“I like to draw. I like scary things. I like to ride bikes, and I like to watch Netflix. I like Pokémon, I like puzzles, I like playing Fortnite, and that’s all those things I like to do,” said Tyler.

Tyler needs to find a family to adopt him. He’s been waiting for the past five years. He hopes that his future family will like to travel and get a pet.

“I want to go to Florida. I like warm weather,” said Tyler. “I want a dog.”

Tyler has a fun-loving personality and a great sense of humor.

For more information about Tyler, click these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

MARE

Grant Me Hope

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.