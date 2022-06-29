St. Joseph County officials look to revise take-home car policy as costs rise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For county officials like St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter, looking into the county’s current take home car policy is all about making sure the money is going to all the right places.

“We are just looking at take home vehicles, gas consumption which affects all of us,” Dieter said at a press conference Tuesday.

There with him was County Council President Rafael Morton who says anyone who is using a county car for personal use must be held accountable.

“We constantly are hearing from the public about governmental accountability and this is an outstanding mechanism to achieve that,” Morton says.

On Tuesday, officials sat down to review its current take home car policy, one that hasn’t been updated since 2013.

“We collectively are looking into and devising a plan of revising the policy itself,” Dieter says.

Why now? According to county numbers, it has already costed the county nearly $150k to drive more than 240k miles this year. That’s $17,000 shy of what it costed the county all of last year. Dieter says he understands the rise in gas prices is partly to blame but not all of it.

“Having accountability so we know how many miles are being driven, how much gas is being used, phantom damage which could appear on cars, but the county has never had a centralized organized way to monitor that so that is what we are going to get to,” Dieter says.

County Attorney Michael Misch says revising the policy will not only include allocating fuel costs, but tracking maintenance as well.

And while fuel isn’t the only item driving up the county’s costs...

“The plan that they are putting together is all encompassing and very comprehensive to take a look at all of the costs that are input into the vehicles,” Misch says.

County Councilman Robert Morkruszynski says adding GPS systems and a coming up with a more concise gas logging record, could help lower costs to drive and maintain its 42 total take home vehicles.

“There’s substantial savings taxpayers and to the county if we just take a hard look at and adjust our policy to save quite a bit of money here which is important,” Morkruszynski says.

Moving forward, county officials say they will use the next couple of weeks to dive deeper in the data and decide what other additional changes are needed to the county’s take home car policy.

