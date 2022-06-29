Advertisement

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair kicks off Friday

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is set to kick off with fun events and activities for the whole...
St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is set to kick off with fun events and activities for the whole family.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown to the St. Joe County Fair is on!

The fair gets underway on Friday and runs until July 9.

Grounds open at 7 a.m. each day. Admission is free before 9 a.m., and then $5.00 until close. Children eight and under get in free.

All rides are 1 ticket. Tickets are $1.50 each. You can alternatively purchase a $30.00 wristband to ride on select days.

If you would like a full schedule of the fair over the next week, simply click here.

16 News Now will be live at the fair all day this Friday as the fun gets underway.

