Pulaski County Councilman pleads guilty after voting outside precinct residence

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Pulaski County Councilman Brian M. Young pleaded guilty to felony charges of voting outside his precinct residence in a plea hearing on Tuesday.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, 47-year-old Brian Young was accused of Level 6 Felony charges of voting outside precinct residence, theft, perjury, and official misconduct as a result of an investigation.

The additional charges of theft, perjury, and misconduct could be dropped if the plea is accepted by the judge prior to an August 22 sentence hearing.

Young’s attorney says that Young will be giving up his seat on the Pulaski County Council, even though it’s not a term of the plea agreement.

