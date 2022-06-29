Advertisement

Pro-choice protesters gather outside federal courthouse in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fallout is growing from last week’s Supreme Court ruling handing abortion rights back over to the states.

Pro-choice protesters gathered at the Robert A. Grant Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday for the “Hear Our Voices” rally.

State leaders are expected to discuss abortion rights during the upcoming July 6 special session.

“We want to make sure women have access to the safe healthcare that they choose and ensure at the state level that we do not have anymore restrictions placed on healthcare access for women,” said State Rep. Maureen Bauer.

Both pro-choice and pro-life rallies also took place Monday in South Bend.

Representative Jackie Walorski joined pro-life demonstrators at the federal courthouse to show support for tougher abortion restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified
Devin Dague
Missing 15-year-old found safe
Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Isaac Ntabaazi
Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper
Rhema Harris
Mishawaka shooting victim was U.S. Army veteran, in line to become police officer

Latest News

Lifeline Hub breaks ground on new facility
Lifeline Hub breaks ground on new facility
Social Cantina, Sun King Brewery among new additions coming to The Mill at Iron Works Plaza.
New restaurants and housing coming to The Mill in Mishawaka
New restaurant headed for The Mill at Ironworks.
New restaurant headed for The Mill at Ironworks
Pro-choice protesters gather outside federal courthouse in South Bend