Pro-choice protesters gather outside federal courthouse in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fallout is growing from last week’s Supreme Court ruling handing abortion rights back over to the states.

Pro-choice protesters gathered at the Robert A. Grant Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday for the “Hear Our Voices” rally.

State leaders are expected to discuss abortion rights during the upcoming July 6 special session.

“We want to make sure women have access to the safe healthcare that they choose and ensure at the state level that we do not have anymore restrictions placed on healthcare access for women,” said State Rep. Maureen Bauer.

Both pro-choice and pro-life rallies also took place Monday in South Bend.

Representative Jackie Walorski joined pro-life demonstrators at the federal courthouse to show support for tougher abortion restrictions.

