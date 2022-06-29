Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department has released a statement after a St. Joseph County corrections officer was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard over the weekend.

Police say they’ve determined that this is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. They add that there’s no reason for the public to be concerned for their safety regarding the incident.

Rhema Harris, 28, was a U.S. Army veteran and was hired as a correctional officer last July. On Sunday, she was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, where she later died. Officials say it started as a drive-by shooting with shots fired at the back of the house from an alley.

Rhema Harris (St. Joseph County Police Department)

Two people have been detained since the shooting and are being questioned. Currently, No one has been arrested or officially charged.

Here’s the full statement from the Mishawaka Police Department:

(Mishawaka Police Department)

