Advertisement

Officials give reminders on safely lighting off fireworks this 4th of July

If you're planning to light off some fireworks this 4th of July, officials are asking that you do so safely.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th of July is almost here, and fire officials are giving reminders for those wanting to light off their own fireworks.

Suzie Krill, the PIO for South Bend Fire Department, said it’s important to have safety items on hand, like protective glasses, gloves, a garden hose, and fire extinguisher.

Long lighters should be used and backing up at least 20 feet after lighting fireworks is recommended.

And because of the current dry conditions in Michiana, fires can start easily. So, make sure you’re far away from buildings, and avoid lighting fireworks on grass or near trees.

Children should also be supervised around fireworks.

“I know a lot of parents like to just give their kids sparklers and think that’s just safe for them to use because they just hold it in their hands,” said Krill. “But actually, all those little flecks they’re holding are hitting them can burn them.”

And when you’re done lighting fireworks, be sure to soak them in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified
Devin Dague
UPDATE: Mishawaka teen found safe after Silver Alert
Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Rhema Harris
Mishawaka shooting victim was U.S. Army veteran, in line to become police officer
Isaac Ntabaazi
Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Much Warmer by the Start of the 4th Of July Weekend
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
City discusses remediation work for LaSalle Park
City discusses remediation work for LaSalle Park