Officials give reminders on safely lighting off fireworks this 4th of July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th of July is almost here, and fire officials are giving reminders for those wanting to light off their own fireworks.

Suzie Krill, the PIO for South Bend Fire Department, said it’s important to have safety items on hand, like protective glasses, gloves, a garden hose, and fire extinguisher.

Long lighters should be used and backing up at least 20 feet after lighting fireworks is recommended.

And because of the current dry conditions in Michiana, fires can start easily. So, make sure you’re far away from buildings, and avoid lighting fireworks on grass or near trees.

Children should also be supervised around fireworks.

“I know a lot of parents like to just give their kids sparklers and think that’s just safe for them to use because they just hold it in their hands,” said Krill. “But actually, all those little flecks they’re holding are hitting them can burn them.”

And when you’re done lighting fireworks, be sure to soak them in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.