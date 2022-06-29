Advertisement

Notre Dame hosts community blood drive

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame hosted a community blood drive on Wednesday.

It took place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Donors received a $15 gift card to Mimmo’s Pizza in Mishawaka and a $10 gift card to Martin’s Super Markets.

“So, when you donate a full unit of blood, you actually save three lives,” says Makayla Trout, remote lead for the South Bend Medical Foundation. “So, the main reason to donate is not only does it help yourself and keep you nice and healthy, but it also helps your community by keeping more blood within. So, if anything happens, the supply is up.”

If you’re interested in donating blood, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified
Devin Dague
Missing 15-year-old found safe
Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Isaac Ntabaazi
Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper
Rhema Harris
Mishawaka shooting victim was U.S. Army veteran, in line to become police officer

Latest News

Trooper Jason DeVries was honored during the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards...
Michigan State Trooper honored for actions during traffic stop in Niles
The Hub Groundbreaking
Lifeline Youth Ministries celebrates groundbreaking for new facility
Local teacher completes 3,000 mile bike trip across U.S..
Local teacher completes 3,000 mile bike trip across U.S.
Trooper Jason DeVries was honored during the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards...
Michigan State Trooper honored for actions during traffic stop in Niles