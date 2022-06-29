Notre Dame hosts community blood drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame hosted a community blood drive on Wednesday.

It took place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Donors received a $15 gift card to Mimmo’s Pizza in Mishawaka and a $10 gift card to Martin’s Super Markets.

“So, when you donate a full unit of blood, you actually save three lives,” says Makayla Trout, remote lead for the South Bend Medical Foundation. “So, the main reason to donate is not only does it help yourself and keep you nice and healthy, but it also helps your community by keeping more blood within. So, if anything happens, the supply is up.”

