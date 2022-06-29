New restaurants and housing coming to The Mill in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Another day, another addition to The Mill in Mishawaka. This time, Mayor Dave Wood says Social Cantina, a new modern Mexican joint with an industrial vibe, is on the way to fill the south end 48000 square foot space.

“Social Cantina has announced and signed a lease and they will be doing kind of a modern Mexican with an industrial vibe restaurant. Couldn’t be more excited for that,” Wood says.

On the opposite end is soon to be Sun King Brewery.

“As you come down here now, you will see the construction they are doing. They’re finishing the dry wall right now. They are also putting in the outside seating area which is very exciting. It’s going to change downtown for the better once they start operating,” Wood says.

Slated to open in mid-July, the 6800 square foot space is still under construction similar to the ice rink at Iron Works Plaza.

“In the winter, it will be skating. But in the summer, it will be event spaces,” Wood says.

But that isn’t the only thing making its way to The Mill, more luxury apartments are too -- 230 more.

Wood says with demand so high, adding to The Mill’s already 232 occupied units will give more space for residents to grow into what is becoming a renewed place of energy in Mishawaka.

“The one that got it all started for us is The Mill and it’s not only leased full on the residential side and has been since its opened, there is a waiting list to get in. Now it’s gratifying to see the commercial to come in and make full use of the rest of the building. That’s an exciting thing. I think it says a lot for the downtown,” Wood says.

Sun King Brewery is scheduled to open July 15th. Wood says construction at Iron Works Plaza will likely not be over until November.

As for Social Cantina, Wood says the restaurant is expected to open in December.

