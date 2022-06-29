Michigan State Trooper honored for actions during traffic stop in Niles

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan State Trooper received the Medal of Valor and a Purple Heart for his actions during a traffic stop in Niles that left him hurt last October.

Trooper Jason DeVries was honored during the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet on Tuesday night.

On Oct. 6, 2021, Isaac Ntabaazi shot DeVries—hitting him in the right leg and leaving him paralyzed from the knee down. DeVries shot back, hitting Ntabaazi twice before calling for help.

Michigan State Police say his courage saved lives, including his own.

Ntabaazi was sentenced this week to a minimum of 11 years and eight months in prison for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.