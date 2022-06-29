Medical Moment: How climate change can make your seasonal allergies worse

(WNDU) - According to the CDC, nearly 20 million adults struggle with seasonal allergies... and if you’re one of them, there’s a good chance you’re feeling worse than ever this year!

Allergy symptoms, which depend on the substance involved, can affect your airways, sinuses and nasal passages, skin, and digestive system.

Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe. In some severe cases, allergies can trigger a life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis.

Hay fever, also called allergic rhinitis, can cause sneezing, itching of the nose, eyes or roof of the mouth, runny, stuffy nose, watery, red, or swollen eyes.

A food allergy can cause tingling in the mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, face or throat, hives, anaphylaxis.

An insect sting allergy can cause: a large area of swelling at the sting site, itching or hives all over the body, cough, chest tightness, wheezing or shortness of breath, anaphylaxis.

A drug allergy can cause hives, itchy skin, rash, facial swelling, wheezing, anaphylaxis.

For a severe allergic reaction, call 911 or your local emergency number or seek emergency medical help. If you carry an epinephrine auto-injector, give yourself a shot right away.

Even if your symptoms improve after an epinephrine injection, you should go to the emergency department to make sure symptoms don’t return when the effects of the injection wear off.

An allergy starts when your immune system mistakes a normally harmless substance for a dangerous invader. The immune system then produces antibodies that remain on the alert for that particular allergen. When you’re exposed to the allergen again, these antibodies can release a number of immune system chemicals, such as histamine, that cause allergy symptoms.

Common allergy triggers include airborne allergens, such as pollen, animal dander, dust mites and mold. Certain foods, particularly peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, eggs, and milk. Insect stings, such as from a bee or wasp. Medications, particularly penicillin or penicillin-based antibiotics. Latex or other substances you touch, which can cause allergic skin reactions.

You might be more likely to develop an allergy if you have a family history of asthma or allergies, such as hay fever, hives, or eczema, are a child, or have asthma or another allergic condition.

If you know you have allergies, avoidance can be crucial. Stay indoors if pollen levels are high. If you do go outdoors, when you come back in, change your clothes and shower to remove pollen from your skin and hair.

Next, medication. Take antihistamines a few weeks before the season starts to halt the body’s allergy response.

Finally, immunotherapy - a series of allergy shots. Immunotherapy plays a key role in retaining the immune system, allowing one to peacefully enjoy the outdoors.

“We’re seeing the effects of climate change in patients every day,” said Kara Wada, MD, an allergist and immunologist at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Scientists say the first thaw in the spring when pollen emerges and the fall freeze is much longer. That means plants have longer to give off more pollen. Between 1995 and 2011, warmer temperatures in the U.S. have caused the pollen season to be 11 to 27 days longer. These warmer temperatures not only create more pollen in the air, but stronger airborne allergens, and more allergy symptoms.

“We see a little bit of a one-two punch, so to speak,” Dr. Wada explained.

Dr. Wada says the environmental change affects long-time sufferers, and it’s leading to more people being diagnosed and seeking relief for the very first time.

Dr. Wada stands by the avoidance-medication-immunotherapy method when it comes to treatment. She also recommends allergy testing for patients who aren’t sure which allergens are causing their symptoms. She says untreated allergies can progress into sinus infections and recurrent sinus infections can sometimes require surgery.

