Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a man drove himself to the hospital after getting shot late Tuesday night in Mishawaka

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 8th Street. They were notified by security personnel at the hospital about a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim, a 41-year-old, drove himself to the hospital after he had been shot in the hip. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation. No one is currently in custody.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

