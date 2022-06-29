Advertisement

Lifeline Youth Ministries celebrates groundbreaking for new facility

The Hub Groundbreaking
The Hub Groundbreaking(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The 36,000 square foot facility, called The Hub, will be bigger and better, with the ability to serve even more of Elkhart’s youth.

The Hub will cost $7 million to complete, and will provide Elementary through High School students with access to tutoring, mentorship, vocational training, and athletic related programs.

Started in 1963, Lifeline told 16 News Now that they have a proven track record of mentoring and developing connections with students.

According to Lifeline Youth Ministries, the new facility will serve more students, and even their parents, with it’s soon to be larger, centralized location.

“It’ll have three gyms in it, a computer lab, different classrooms, and 6,000 square feet for vocational training. In addition there’s gonna be a side entrance for parents, and a place upstairs, five rooms, where while their kids are at Lifeline, they can get their GED, English as a Second language, financial peace, parenting classes...,” said Darrell Peterson, the Executive Director of Lifeline Youth Ministries.

Peterson told 16 News Now that the hope is for the facility to be open in August of 2023. Just in time for Lifeline’s 60-year celebration.

