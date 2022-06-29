First Alert Forecast: Much Warmer by the Start of the 4th Of July Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Starting off cooler with a few clouds moving through during the morning. As the morning goes on just a few high clouds will stick around. Highs will rise back into the middle 80s by the afternoon. Full sunshine and low humidity will continue. High of 86 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning cooler with a slight wind coming out of the north. Skies will remain clear as temperatures fall into the lower 60s by the morning. Low of 64 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs will rise quickly through the 80s and into the lower 90s by the afternoon. Full sunshine and a few high clouds mixed with low humidity will create warm conditions but not as hot as a few weeks ago. A little breezy from time to time. High of 94 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny through the first part of the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 by the early afternoon. The busy 4th of July weekend kicks off warm with a touch of humidity. It also kicks off with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the late evening and overnight hours. This brief chance of rain will bring not much relief from some drought conditions we have, but some showers possible. The best chance for showers and storms will be after 2pm. High of 90 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few lingering showers overnight and into the early part of Saturday morning. Then the sun comes out again. Sunshine continues through the 4th of July weekend with our next chance of rain coming through the middle of next week. Drought conditions are expected to worsen across Michiana and the region due to the lack of rainfall and the dry, warm and breezy days ahead. Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast heading into this holiday weekend!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 84

Tuesday’s Low: 48

Precipitation: 0.00″

