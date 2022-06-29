Different styles clicking for South Bend Lions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions are currently in second place in the USL League Two Valley Division, and they’re on a path to make their first playoff appearance in just their second season.

This year’s team brings players from Europe, North America, South America—as well as a coach from Brazil. And with all that international talent comes different styles of soccer.

Somehow, in a short time, this team has found a way to use each player’s strength to find results.

“The thing that this team has done best is we’ve really got a team identity and we know how we want to play in every game,” says Dan Nimick, South Bend Lions defender and captain. “We got into each game knowing we’re going to press, we’re going to be aggressive, and we’re going to score goals. That’s our main objective in each game. So, I think knowing that going into each game really helps us work as a team, work together, and grind out those results.”

“We’ve really come together in the short space of time,” says Connor Duggan, South Bend Lions forward. “We really want to work for each other. I think that we’ve gotten behind each other. We’ve worked to each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we’re just accommodating to each other and helping out, and then that obviously come out on the pitch. We get out three points and we get the wins.”

The Lions will take on Toledo Villa at TCU School Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Lions picked up a 5-0 win over Toledo back on May 25.

