City of Mishawaka planning to build new fire station

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is planning to build a new fire station.

It will be in front of Liberty Elementary School. The city bought the nearly four-acre plot for $1 from School City of Mishawaka. The new station will replace the current one on Main Street.

The city will also build a private drive that will serve as a second access point for student drop-offs and pick-ups.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

