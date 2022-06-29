City of Mishawaka planning to build new fire station

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is planning to build a new fire station.

It will be in front of Liberty Elementary School. The city bought the nearly four-acre plot for $1 from School City of Mishawaka. The new station will replace the current one on Main Street.

The city will also build a private drive that will serve as a second access point for student drop-offs and pick-ups.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

