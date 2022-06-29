Advertisement

32nd Arts in Bloom garden walk in South Bend

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 32nd annual Arts in Bloom Garden Walk showcased beauty in South Bend’s neighborhoods.

This year, seven gardens were selected in the neighborhoods of Springwood Estates, Arlington Heights, and Woodland Hills.

For $20 online and $25 in person, the public was invited to take a self guided walking tour to see each one.

The money raised is used to fund children’s programs at the South Bend Museum of Art.

“Well what it is, it’s our way of supporting the museum, but it’s also a way for people in the community to get to see what’s out there. These are people who create their own gardens, these are not done by professional landscapers,” said Pat Falvey, the President of the Art League.

Falvey told 16 News Now that the Art League has already begun looking for next year’s gardens.

